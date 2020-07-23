T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Lessened by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

