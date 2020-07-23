T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 687,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,078 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $71,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average is $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

