Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.69. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

