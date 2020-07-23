Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 230.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

NYSE:SYF opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.34.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

