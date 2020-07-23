SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWMAY. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $38.62 on Monday. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 78.21%. The company had revenue of $426.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

