Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 608 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($187.05).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 867 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £225.42 ($277.41).

On Tuesday, May 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 820 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £221.40 ($272.46).

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.42. The company has a market cap of $35.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Centaur Media Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 48.80 ($0.60).

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

