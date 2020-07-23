Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of SVCBF stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.01.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

