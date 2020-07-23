SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CYRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. CryoPort has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 0.84.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

