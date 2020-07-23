Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Pi Financial set a C$1.00 price objective on Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and a PE ratio of -8.47.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

