Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.25

Shares of Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 675146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGI. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$1.00 price target on Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and a P/E ratio of -8.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

