SunTrust Banks Raises PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $86.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut PTC Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $1,688,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,036.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 109,928 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $5,533,775.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,357,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,793,294. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

