SunTrust Banks Comments on Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WRI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

WRI opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

