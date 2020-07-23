Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on RUN. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Sunrun from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.11 and a beta of 1.42. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $41.15.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,008 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $73,066.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,005.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 4,003 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $58,443.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,738 shares of company stock worth $17,694,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after buying an additional 7,753,145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sunrun by 239.3% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,465,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

