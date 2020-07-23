Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Down 1.2%

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37, 9,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 970,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,130.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 9.72% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

