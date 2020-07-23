Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Up 2%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) was up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 7,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 308,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMLP shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

