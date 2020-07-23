Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Subsea 7 in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUBCY. ValuEngine upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.00 million.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.