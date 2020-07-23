Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of New Age Beverages Call Options (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 14,078 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 640% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,902 call options.

Shares of NBEV opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.75. New Age Beverages has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 44.30% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 89,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 46,148 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

