Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Owens & Minor Call Options (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,219 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 680% compared to the typical volume of 1,694 call options.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 1,240,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 287,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 425,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 264,943 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 256,954 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

NYSE OMI opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

