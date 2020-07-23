Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,645 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,533% compared to the average daily volume of 162 call options.

AMAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.

AMAG opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.95. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 177,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 195,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

