Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Stifel Financial worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 488,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after buying an additional 34,408 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $184,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,445.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $144,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

