SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

SThree (LON:STEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STEM. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 385 ($4.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SThree from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

SThree stock opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.39) on Tuesday. SThree has a 12-month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 392.50 ($4.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $366.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

In related news, insider Alex Smith acquired 71 shares of SThree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £267.80 ($329.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,013.80 ($23,398.72).

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

