Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) Major Shareholder Paul J. Isaac Sells 6,388 Shares

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 6,388 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $26,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Stereotaxis Inc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

