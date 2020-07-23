Stephen M. Smith Sells 10,057 Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $113,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,500.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. Inseego Corp has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

INSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Inseego by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Inseego by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Inseego by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Inseego by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

