Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$47.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SJ. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

SJ stock opened at C$37.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.41. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$23.34 and a 12-month high of C$42.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$27,376.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,476.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

