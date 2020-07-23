Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,251 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.