Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $130,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $94,395,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $84,587,000. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $82,796,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $1,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,603,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,284,677 shares of company stock worth $940,336,097. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $103.71 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

