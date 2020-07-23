Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $823,000 Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 43.27%. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

