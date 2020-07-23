Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $773,000 Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,889 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,908,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $104,760.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,924.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $204.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $213.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average is $158.21.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.