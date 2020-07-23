Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,496 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 17,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

