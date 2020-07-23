Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,021,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,578,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,710,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 283.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $265.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.52. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $265.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

