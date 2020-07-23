Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $328.17 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.