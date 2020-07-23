Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,209 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

NYSE:BAC opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

