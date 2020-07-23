Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,203.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $441.60 on Thursday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $454.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $405.55 and its 200 day moving average is $342.08. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.55, a PEG ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,062,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $372.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.