Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.57. The company has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

