Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $336,000 in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $203.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.04. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of -174.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at $54,383,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

