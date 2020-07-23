Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 511.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $137.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.18. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

