Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

INTC stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.