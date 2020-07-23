Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,564.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,458.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,369.19. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,062.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Nomura upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

