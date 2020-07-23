Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 69.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 10.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 30.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,481.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,304,610 shares of company stock worth $76,115,631 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.