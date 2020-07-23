Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $326.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $330.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

