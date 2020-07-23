Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,594.57.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,568.49 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,459.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,371.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,063.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

