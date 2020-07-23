Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,259 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Southern by 4,124.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,719 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Southern by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Southern by 20.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,954,000 after acquiring an additional 943,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

