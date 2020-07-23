Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $256.98 on Thursday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

