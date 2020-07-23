Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,779 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 329,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,558,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,256,000.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $91.92 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $96.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52.

