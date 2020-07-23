Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,696 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,618 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,539 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $87.68 on Thursday. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

