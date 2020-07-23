Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,893 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after purchasing an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $1,985,537,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average is $133.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

