Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,106 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Nomura Securities cut their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

NYSE T opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

