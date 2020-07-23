Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,826 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,622 shares of company stock worth $190,467. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.