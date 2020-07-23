Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

