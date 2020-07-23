Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 401 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 371,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $281.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $299.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.58.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares in the company, valued at $70,214,845.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,535 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,337. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

